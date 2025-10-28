Danone Q3 Sales Edge Up, Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Danone S.A. (DANOY, GPDNF), a food and beverage company, reported slightly higher sales in its third quarter. The company also maintained fiscal 2025 outlook, in line with mid-term ambition.

Consolidated sales in the third quarter edged up 0.7 percent to 6.876 billion euros from last year's 6.826 billion euros. Sales grew 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis, led by an increase of 3.2 percent from volume/mix and 1.6 percent from price.

EDP segment sales dropped 0.9 percent from last year to 3.26 billion euros, and Waters fell 2.3 percent to 1.32 billion euros. However, Specialized Nutrition sales grew 5 percent to 2.30 billion euros.

On a regional basis, Europe sales grew 2.2 percent from last year to 2.48 billion euros and China, North Asia & Oceania sales climbed 6.7 percent to 1.03 billion euros.

Meanwhile, sales in North America fell 2.1 percent to 1.56 billion euros and Latin America sales dropped 4.2 percent to 676 million euros.

Asia, Middle East & Africa sales also edged down 0.4 percent to 1.11 billion euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 like-for-like sales growth between 3 percent and 5 percent, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.

CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said, "In what remains a volatile and uncertain environment, we are confident in our direction, deploying chapter two of our Renew Danone strategy to deliver on our mid-term ambition."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.