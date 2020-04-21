Danone Q1 Sales Rise; Withdraws FY20 Outlook Due To Covid-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated sales grew 1.7 percent to 6.24 billion euros from last year's 6.14 billion euros. Sales grew 3.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, with 2.9 percent growth in volume and 0.8 percent growth in value.

The company noted that a China downside was offset by pantry loading upside in Europe and North America in March, and categories performance offsetting each other.

Looking ahead, the company said its Board has decided to withdraw fiscal 2020 guidance due to the lack of visibility related to COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Q2 demand and supply conditions will be broadly and deeply impacted by a global lockdown. Beyond the initial pantry loading trends we observed in March, we are unable to predict how the lockdown may affect both supply and demand, with significant differences depending on food habits and lifestyles and people's income...."

The company further announced a financial support of 300 million euros, including extended payment terms and credit to farmers, suppliers and smaller customers in its global ecosystem, financed by Danone's cash flow.

Further, the company said it remains committed to delivering its accelerated investment plan of around 2 billion euros cumulative over the 2020-2022 period on brands, climate and agriculture, packaging and digitalization. The company said the timing of some initiatives may be slightly pushed back as a result of the short-term disruption from COVID-19.

