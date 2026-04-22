Danone Q1 LFL Sales Up 2.7%; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Danone (BN.PA) reported first quarter sales of 6.7 billion euros, up 2.7% like-for-like, led by an increase of 1.5% in volume/mix and 1.2% in price. On a reported basis, sales decreased by 2.0%, for the quarter.

The company said its 2026 guidance is confirmed, in line with mid-term ambition. LFL sales growth is expected between 3% and 5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.

At last close, Danone shares were trading at 66.42 euros, down 2.27%.

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