Danone Q1 Consolidated Sales Climb; Sees Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter consolidated sales grew 10.2 percent to 6.24 billion euros from last year's 5.66 billion euros.

Sales increased 7.1 percent on a like-for-like basis, led by 4.9 percent rise in price and 2.2 percent rise in volume/mix.

Europe sales grew 6.4 percent to 2.11 billion euros, and the growth was 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

North America sales increased 12.2 percent on a reported basis and 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.48 billion euros.

China, North Asia & Oceania sales climbed 22.9 percent and rest of the world sales grew 8.7 percent.

Looking ahead, Danone expects 2022 to be a foundational year following the presentation of its new strategic priorities and Renew Danone plan.

In 2022, the company continues to expect price-led like-for-like sales growth between 3 and 5 percent and a recurring operating margin above 12 percent.

