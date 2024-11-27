Danone price target raised to EUR 80 from EUR 70 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Danone (DANOY) to EUR 80 from EUR 70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DANOY:
- Lifeway Foods expands on reasons for rejection of Danone’s acquisition proposal
- Smolyanskys call for Lifeway to establish committee to evaluate Danone’s offer
- Lifeway Foods rejects revised unsolicited proposal from Danone
- Lifeway Foods confirms $27.00 per share buyout proposal from Danone
- Danone raises offer for Lifeway Foods to $27 per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.