Danone price target raised to EUR 73 from EUR 70 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst James Jones raised the firm’s price target on Danone (DANOY) to EUR 73 from EUR 70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Danone reports Q3 revenue EUR 6.83B vs. EUR 6.91B last year
- Danone confirms 2024 guidance
- Danone downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
- Zoetis and Danone team on dairy industry’s approach to healthier cows.
- Lifeway Foods confirms $25.00 per share buyout proposal from Danone
