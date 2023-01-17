Markets

Danone Plans 30% Absolute Reduction In Methane Emissions By 2030

January 17, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Danone (DANOY.PK) announced a global action plan to reduce absolute methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by 30% by 2030. The company plans to remove 1.2 million tons carbon dioxide equivalent of methane emissions by 2030. Also, the company will report on its methane emissions, as part of extra financial disclosure.

In 2023, Danone will launch 4 new initiatives for methane reduction in Africa, Europe and the United States. The company is also launching a partnership with Environmental Defense Fund, a non-profit environmental organization working in nearly 30 countries.

