Feb 21 (Reuters) - French dairy products group Danone DANO.PA is planning to sell its Russian business to a Chechnya-linked businessman, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

