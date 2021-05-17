US Markets
Danone names Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique as new CEO

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French food group Danone said on Monday it had picked outgoing Barry Callebaut boss Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new chief executive, effective September 15, 2021.

Saint-Affrique had announced on April 22 he was stepping down as CEO of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut at the end of August, fueling speculation he could be headed for the top job at Danone.

Danone had been looking to replace Emmanuel Faber, who was ousted in March following calls from activist shareholders to replace him after the group's sales growth and share price performance became sluggish compared to rivals.

