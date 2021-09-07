Danone Launches Tender Offer To Refinance Part Of Its Hybrid Bond

(RTTNews) - Danone (DANOY.PK) said it is launching a tender offer to partially repurchase 1.25 billion euros undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes issued on 30 October 2017 for cash, up to a maximum acceptance amount of 500 million euros.

The tender offer will start on 7 September 2021 and will expire on 14 September 2021. The results will be announced on 15 September 2021.

The company also announced intention to issue new euro denominated undated non-call 5.25 year deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes.

