Danone hopes to finalise CEO search soon - head of governance committee

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French food group Danone DANO.PA is making swift progress in its search for a new chief executive and hopes to come to a decision soon, Jean-Michel Severino, the head of Danone's governance committee said on Thursday.

"The number of candidates has narrowed. We are now conducting in-depth discussions with a very limited number of candidates and hope to conclude soon," Severino told the annual shareholders meeting.

Danone's former Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber was ousted by Danone's board in March, following growing calls from activist shareholders to replace him after the group's sales growth and share price performance became sluggish compared to rivals.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)

