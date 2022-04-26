Danone has no plan to sell any of its three businesses, CEO tells shareholders

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Danone DANO.PA , whose shares were lifted last week by a media report about merger interest from French dairy rival Lactalis, has no plans to sell any of its three businesses, its new chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said on Tuesday.

"Our category portfolio is growing as it is in line with consumer' expectations. We have no plan to part with them regardless of what rumors say", Saint-Affrique told the annual shareholders meeting.

On April 20, a report in business daily La Lettre A said unlisted Lactalis has for months been studying a possible full or partial takeover of Danone.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.