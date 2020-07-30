Danone H1 Net Profit Down, Margin Up; Sees Sequential Improvement In H2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income - Group share fell 1.9 percent to 1.02 billion euros from last year's 1.04 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 1.55 euros, down 2.2 percent from 1.58 euros a year ago.

Recurring net income - Group share was 1.10 billion euros or 1.68 euros per share, compared to 1.22 billion euros or 1.87 euros per share last year.

Operating income, however, grew 2.3 percent to 1.58 billion euros, and operating margin improved 76 basis points to 13 percent. Recurring operating margin was at 14.0 percent, compared to 14.7 percent in the prior year.

Net sales of 12.19 billion euros fell 3.6 percent from 12.65 billion euros last year. Sales dropped 1.1 percent on a like-for-like basis. The company's second-quarter was hit by global lockdown with sales down 5.7 percent on a LFL basis.

Looking ahead, Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "While it remains difficult to predict exactly how consumer habits and macroeconomic conditions will evolve for the balance of this year, in particular given the uncertainty around the easing of lockdown measures, we're confident that Q2 was the most challenging quarter of the year and the back half of the year will show a sequential improvement in growth."

