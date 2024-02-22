News & Insights

Markets

Danone FY23 Recurring Net Income Group Share Rises; Sales Up 7.0% On LFL Basis

February 22, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2023 net income Group share declined to 881 million euros from 959 million euros, last year. Reported EPS decreased by 8.0% to 1.36 euros. Recurring net income Group share was 2.28 billion euros compared to 2.20 billion euros, prior year. Recurring EPS was up 3.4% to 3.54 euros. In 2023, consolidated sales was 27.6 billion euros, up 7.0% on a like-for-like basis. On a reported basis, sales decreased by 0.2%.

Fourth quarter consolidated sales was 6.7 billion euros, up 5.1% on a like-for-like basis. On a reported basis, sales decreased by 5.0%, for the quarter.

The company said its 2024 guidance is in line with mid-term ambition with: like-for-like sales growth between 3% and 5% with moderate improvement in recurring operating margin.

Danone's Board will propose a dividend of 2.10 euros per share in respect of the 2023 fiscal year, up 5.0% compared to last year, and back to 2019 record-level. The ex-dividend date will be May 3, 2024, and the dividend will be payable on May 7, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.