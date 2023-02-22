Markets

Danone FY22 Recurring Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 7.8% On LFL Basis

February 22, 2023 — 01:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported fiscal 2022 net income - Group share of 959 million euros, down 50.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 1.48 euros compared to 2.94 euros. Recurring net income - Group share was 2.20 billion euros, up 1.9%. Recurring EPS was 3.43 euros compared to 3.31 euros.

Net sales were 27.66 billion euros in 2022, up 13.9% on a reported basis and 7.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Danone's Board will propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share in respect of fiscal 2022, up 3.1% from last year. The ex-dividend date will be May 9, 2023, and dividends will be payable on May 11, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.