Danone expands in Specialized Nutrition in Poland with Promedica acquisition-source

April 11, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - French foods group Danone DANO.PA has bought Promedica, a Polish company specialising in care services for patients at home, as it expands in the profitable Specialized Nutrition market, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The bolt-on acquisition, whose terms were not disclosed, was sealed on March 31.

It will bring more scale to Danone in Specialized Nutrition in Poland, a country where the group has already a leading position, the source said.

Danone ranks number one in Medical Nutrition in Europe and fourth worldwide.

Staff from Promedica, a profitable company with sales growing at a double-digit rate, will administer Danone products to patients needing tube feeding, the source said.

The acquisition comes as Danone, maker of high-end infant formula brands such as Aptamil and Medical Nutrition brands such as Nutricia, has embarked on a revival plan that entails investing in worthwhile brands and innovation and disposing of underperforming assets.

Homecare is a growing category as more people suffering from chronic diseases can be treated at home. It is also seen as a cost-efficient alternative to expensive hospital stays.

With 2022 revenue of 8.32 billion euros the Specialized Nutrition division made 30% of Danone's global revenue.

The division's like-for-like sales growth rate of 10% last year outperformed the group's 7.8%. Its operating profit margin of 21.6% also topped the group's 12.2%.

