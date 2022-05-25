Danone doubles supply of some baby formula to U.S.

By Richa Naidu

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Danone SA DANO.PA on Wednesday said it has been doubling shipments to the United States of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk.

The world's second-biggest baby formula maker told Reuters that it is in talks with U.S. authorities over what more it can do to ease the formula shortage following a recall by Abbott Laboratories ABT.N.

