Is Danone (DANOY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Danone (DANOY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danone is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Danone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DANOY's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DANOY has gained about 25.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 6.6% on average. This shows that Danone is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Heineken NV (HEINY). The stock has returned 30% year-to-date.

For Heineken NV, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Danone is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.1% so far this year, so DANOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Heineken NV, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +5.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Danone and Heineken NV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

