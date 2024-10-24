Danone confirms 2024 guidance

2024 guidance confirmed: Like-for-like sales growth between +3% and +5% with moderate improvement in recurring operating margin.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DANOY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.