Danone confident over 2024 after strong 2023 sales

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French food group Danone DANO.PA said on Thursday it was starting this year with confidence after it delivered 2023 sales growth at the top end of its guidance, and improved its profit margin as higher prices offset lower volumes.

The consumer goods giant, whose brands include Evian and Badoit water and Activia yoghurt, reported 2023 sales of 27.619 billion euros ($29.84 billion), a like-for-like rise of 7%, at the top end of its 6-7% sales growth guidance and in line with analysts expectations.

The operating margin for full year 2023 rose to 12.6% of sales from 12.2% in 2022, compared wth expectations of 12.5%.

For 2024, Danone said its forecast was in line with its mid-term ambition of like-for-like sales growth of 3-5% with a moderate improvement in recurring operating margin.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

