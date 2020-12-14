Markets

Danone Announces Decisions Related To Board's Composition - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Danone (DANOY.PK) said its Board unanimously decided to: create a new Strategy and Transformation Committee of the Board, starting under the chairmanship of Benoît Potier, to monitor progress on adaptation plans; appoint Cécile Cabanis as Vice-Chair of the Board; and propose new independent members to the Board for election at next Shareholders' meeting. The Board announced the appointment of Gilles Schnepp as Board Director with immediate effect, in replacement of Gregg Engles who decided to resign. Ariane Gorin and Susan Roberts will be presented for election at next AGM.

At the AGM, Benoît Potier will retire from the Board, as will Virginia Stallings. The Board will propose the individual re-election of other current members of the Board reaching the end of their term of office.

Danone's Board will continue to comprise after next AGM 16 members, of which 71% will be Independent Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular