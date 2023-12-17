Danone - ADR (DANOY) Price Target Increased by 6.88% to 14.83

The average one-year price target for Danone - ADR (OTC:DANOY) has been revised to 14.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.88% from the prior estimate of 13.87 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.16 to a high of 26.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from the latest reported closing price of 12.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANOY is 0.31%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.83% to 14,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 10,937K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Blue Chip Income and Growth Fund Class 1 holds 649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 11.66% over the last quarter.

RTNAX - Tax-Managed International Equity Fund holds 242K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 21.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 0.14% over the last quarter.

