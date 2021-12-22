Danish woman charged over laundering of $4.5 bln via Danske Bank's Estonian branch

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Danish woman has been charged by Danish police in a money laundering case involving more than 30 billion Danish crowns ($4.55 billion) which was channeled through Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO Estonian branch, Denmark's public prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The 49-year old Danish citizen, who has links to Russia, is currently in preliminary questioning in Copenhagen city court, the prosecutor told Reuters.

($1 = 6.5887 Danish crowns)

