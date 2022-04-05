Danish wind turbine maker Vestas to withdraw from Russia

Adds details, CEO quote

COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO said at its annual general meeting on Tuesday that it would withdraw from Russia, where the firm has two factories.

"When we withdraw from Russia, we pull out of both customer activities and other activities we have in factories and elsewhere," Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a speech.

Vestas has stopped new commercial activities in Russia and said it would halt its four wind farm projects under development in the country as a consequence of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Vestas has installed around 1 gigawatts of wind energy capacity in Russia, Andersen said, and only has Finnish utility company Fortum FORTUM.HE as a client there.

The company would continue discussions with Fortum concerning future ownership and maintenance, he added.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alexander Smith)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.