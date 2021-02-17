Danish wind turbine maker Vestas lays of 450 employees in U.S. state of Colorado

COPENHAGEN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO said on Wednesday it would lay off 450 positions in three factories across Colorado in the United States, as a result of lower demand.

Vestas said it expected to offer new roles elsewhere in the business to 150 of the affected employees.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

