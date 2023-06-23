Danish trader InCommodities posts record profit, eyes Asia expansion

By Nora Buli

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Danish energy trading house InCommodities on Friday posted a record pre-tax profit for 2022 of 1.37 billion euros ($1.50 billion), benefiting from gas and power market volatility, and is now planning its expansion to Asia.

Earnings at the Aarhus-based company, which trades power and gas in Europe and the United States, were up tenfold from 144 million euros in 2021.

InCommodities grew its business both in volume and trading margins, CEO Jesper Johanson told Reuters.

"It's been a turbulent year in many ways. We have been in a situation where we had to handle these extraordinary risk levels, higher than we have ever seen before," he said.

European energy prices spiked in the wake of the war in Ukraine and hit record highs in August as Russian gas supplies to Europe dwindled.

"Basically, in Q3, we had distinct focus on having the capital buffer needed at all times so we could handle any volatility that might come our way," Johanson said.

Exchange-based commodities require down-payments to cover open liabilities, which rise when there are unusually wide price fluctuations, and with some companies struggling to meet these margin calls.

"We definitely experienced that everyone was getting increasingly worried and credit lines were tightening up between all parties in the European market," Johanson said, but added his company faces no issues itself.

InCommodities is a pure trading house with no end-user customers, operating in 20 power and 13 gas markets and plans for further expansion.

"We are setting up an office in Singapore as we speak, and we are also looking into the Japanese market," Johanson said.

The company may later expand into trading liquefied natural gas (LNG), he added.

Looking ahead, InCommodities expected earnings in 2023 to fall sharply to 100 million-250 million euros as markets normalise.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

