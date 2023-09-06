Danish supreme court rules against Maersk and TotalEnergies in tax case

Adds detail, paragraphs 3-5

COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Denmark's supreme court on Wednesday ruled against Maersk MAERSKb.CO and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA in a tax case involving the alleged misuse of transfer pricing in the companies' business in Algeria and Qatar.

The case was filed by the Danish tax authorities claiming that Maersk's oil unit, which it sold to TotalEnergies in 2017, had evaded tax in Denmark between 2006 and 2008.

The tax authority claimed that Maersk had taken advantage of transfer pricing - prices for goods and services sold between subsidiaries - to alter its taxable income in Denmark.

The supreme court ruled that Maersk and TotalEnergies each owe tax on an additional 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($187.28 million) from the period 2006-2008.

Last year, the country's high court ruled in favour of Maersk and TotalEnergies, prompting the tax authorities to appeal to the supreme court.

($1 = 6.9414 Danish crowns)

