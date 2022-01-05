Danish short-dated bond yields fall on rate cut expectation

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's short-dated borrowing costs fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after news of heavy central bank interventions to weaken the Danish crown stoked speculation over a cut in interest rates.

The yield on three-year Danish bonds was at -0.49% DK3YT=RR, down 6 basis points on the day.

Denmark's central bank sold more than $7 billion worth of Danish crowns last month to defend the currency's peg against the euro, its biggest monthly intervention since early 2020, and economists believe it could follow up with an interest rate cut.

The central bank has been selling crowns to stabilise its strengthening currency since March 2021. It said on Tuesday it had sold 47 billion Danish crowns ($7.15 billion) in December.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Sujata Rao)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.