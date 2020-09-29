Orphazyme, a Danish late-stage biotech developing protein therapies for rare neurodegenerative diseases, raised $84 million by offering 7.6 million ADS equivalents at $11, below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA). At pricing, the company raised -16% less in proceeds than anticipated.



Orphazyme plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORPH. BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Danish rare disease biotech Orphazyme prices US IPO at $11 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



