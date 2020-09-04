Orphazyme, a Danish late-stage biotech developing protein therapies for rare neurodegenerative diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol "ORPHA."



Orphazyme is developing heat shock proteins to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company submitted an NDA for product candidate arimoclomol with the FDA for Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC) in July 2020, and it plans to submit a marketing authorization application to the EMA in the 2H20. In its Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol in NPC, the company observed evidence of slowing of disease progression.



The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company was founded in 2009 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORPH. Orphazyme filed confidentially on June 30, 2020. BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Danish rare disease biotech Orphazyme files for a $115 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

