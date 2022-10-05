Danish prime minister calls Nov 1 parliament election

Contributors
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election to be held on Nov. 1 as recent opinion polls suggest the outcome of the vote is too close to call.

Updates with election announcement

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election to be held on Nov. 1 as recent opinion polls suggest the outcome of the vote is too close to call.

"We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre line," the prime minister said in a speech.

Frederiksen, 44, became Denmark's youngest-ever prime minister in 2019 after promising to improve welfare services that had been eroded by liberal economic reforms since the beginning of the century.

Recent opinion polls show a near dead heat between Frederiksen's Social Democratic minority government and left-wing parties supporting it, and a right-wing bloc led by the either the Conservative or the Liberal party.

Many political analysts had expected Frederiksen to make the announcement on Wednesday to preempt a vote of no confidence in her administration by one of her allies.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by John Stonestreet and Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More