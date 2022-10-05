Danish prime minister calls Nov 1 parliament election

Updates with election announcement

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called a general election to be held on Nov. 1 as recent opinion polls suggest the outcome of the vote is too close to call.

"We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre line," the prime minister said in a speech.

Frederiksen, 44, became Denmark's youngest-ever prime minister in 2019 after promising to improve welfare services that had been eroded by liberal economic reforms since the beginning of the century.

Recent opinion polls show a near dead heat between Frederiksen's Social Democratic minority government and left-wing parties supporting it, and a right-wing bloc led by the either the Conservative or the Liberal party.

Many political analysts had expected Frederiksen to make the announcement on Wednesday to preempt a vote of no confidence in her administration by one of her allies.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by John Stonestreet and Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.