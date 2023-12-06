News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Danish pension fund to sell its Tesla shares over union dispute

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 06, 2023 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - PensionDanmark, one of Denmark's largest pension funds, said on Wednesday it had decided to sell its holdings in Tesla TSLA.O over the U.S. auto company's refusal to enter into agreements with labour unions.

The decision is part of a growing Nordic movement to force Tesla to sign collective bargaining agreements with Swedish mechanics, who have been on strike since October.

Labour unions in Norway and Denmark this week said they would start blocking transit shipments of Tesla cars meant for the Swedish market.

Tesla has a policy of not agreeing to collective bargaining and says its employees have as good or better terms than those the Swedish union is demanding.

"In the light of the conflict now spreading to Denmark as well as Tesla's recent very categorical refusal to enter a labour union agreement in any country, we have come to the conclusion that we as investors at present hardly can influence the company," the pension fund said in an emailed statement.

"That is why we're now putting Tesla on our exclusion list," it said.

PensionDanmark, which manages pensions for 823,000 Danes, has 317.3 billion Danish crowns ($45.81 billion) under asset management.

The fund did not say how big its holdings in Tesla are.

($1 = 6.9268 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
PRTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.