Danish lenders must set aside more capital for real estate exposure, risk council says

COPENHAGEN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's systemic risk council on Monday said the Danish government should activate a 7% systemic capital buffer targeting lenders' exposure to real estate companies as of mid-2024.

Lenders' exposure to real estate companies is significant, and has increased further in recent years, posing risk of large losses in the financial sector, the council said in a statement.

"There is therefore a risk that problems in the property sector could affect financial stability," the council said in its recommendation to the minister for industry, business and financial affairs.

