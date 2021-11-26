Danish health authorities recommend vaccinating 5-11 year olds against COVID-19

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Danish health authorities on Friday recommended vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine.

The move followed approval to do so from the European Union's drug regulator and the European Commission, authorities said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)

