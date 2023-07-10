Danish green energy investor CIP reaches first close of $6 bln

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Green investment company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has closed the first round of funding for its fifth flagship fund, raising 5.6 billion euros ($6.13 billion), the Danish fund manager said on Monday.

Following the first close on its fifth flagship fund -Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V) - CIP has investors lined up to reach its target fund size of 12 billion euros, it said in a statement.

The CI V fund will focus on greenfield investments within large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, CIP said

The fund "intends to diversify investments across technologies such as contracted offshore wind, energy storage, onshore wind and solar in low-risk OECD countries in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific," CIP added.

