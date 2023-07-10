News & Insights

Danish green energy investor CIP reaches first close of $6 bln

July 10, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Green investment company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has closed the first round of funding for its fifth flagship fund, raising 5.6 billion euros ($6.13 billion), the Danish fund manager said on Monday.

Following the first close on its fifth flagship fund -Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V) - CIP has investors lined up to reach its target fund size of 12 billion euros, it said in a statement.

The CI V fund will focus on greenfield investments within large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, CIP said

The fund "intends to diversify investments across technologies such as contracted offshore wind, energy storage, onshore wind and solar in low-risk OECD countries in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific," CIP added.

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.