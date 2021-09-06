Danish Energy Agency forecasts 5-year decline in oil and gas output

COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency expects oil and gas production to decrease by 14% and 30% respectively in the next five years compared with last year's projection.

"The writedown is largely due to COVID-19, which has delayed the reconstruction of the Tyra complex, which is now expected to be completed during 2023," the agency said in a statement referring to the Tyra oil and gas field in the North Sea.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by David Goodman )

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.