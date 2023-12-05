News & Insights

Danish dockworkers join Swedish strike action against Tesla

December 05, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's 3F labour union said on Tuesday it will support Swedish mechanics in their strike action against Tesla TSLA.O, and will refuse to unload or transport cars made by the U.S. auto company for customers in Sweden.

"Like the companies, the trade union movement is global in the fight to protect workers," 3F Chair Jan Villadsen said in a statement, adding that Sweden's IF Metall union had asked 3F to help.

The strike by Danish dockworkers and lorry drivers only affects cars that are meant for the Swedish market, the union said.

Swedish labour groups have been taking industrial action against Tesla since October in a bid to force the car manufacturer to sign collective bargaining agreements with mechanics.

