Danish Crown aims to boost earnings by $220 mln

Adds detail on restructuring plans, paragraphs 3-4

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Meat producer and exporter Danish Crown on Wednesday said on Wednesday it plans to boost its earnings by 1.5 billion crowns annually ($220 million) within two years, part of the company's ongoing restructuring.

At the same time, Danish Crown intends to focus its sales more on customers who prioritise Danish pork and products from Danish Crown, it said in a statement.

Danish crown intends to reduce production costs by at least 500 million crowns per year by making better use of the capacity at its slaughterhouses and factories, as well as a more high-tech setup, it said.

The company also intends to reduce administrative costs by a minimum of 250 million crowns annually by implementing more efficient methods.

($1 = 6.8190 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.