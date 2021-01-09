Evaxion Biotech, a Danish Phase 1/2 biotech using AI to develop immuno-oncology therapies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $35 million in an initial public offering.



The company is using the AI technology of its PIONEER and EDEN platforms to develop four product candidates. Its lead candidates are EVX-01, for the treatment of metastatic and unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; and EVX-02, for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma. EVX-01 and EVX-02 are both currently in Phase 1/2a trials, with data expected in the 1H21.



The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company was founded in 2008 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EVAX. Evaxion Biotech filed confidentially on October 22, 2020. Oppenheimer & Co. and Ladenburg Thalmann are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Danish biotech Evaxion Biotech files for a $35 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.