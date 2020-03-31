Danish banks skip dividends, share repurchases after government spur

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - Several Danish lenders say they have suspended share repurchases and dividend plans for 2019, heeding calls by authorities to ensure adequate liquidity in uncertain times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following government recommendations announced by the Danish business minister last week, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority on Monday urged banks not to pay out dividends or buy back shares.

Elsewhere in Europe, the European Central Bank told euro zone lenders last week to skip dividends and share buybacks until at least October.

Denmark's third largest bank, Jyske Bank JYSK.CO, said on Tuesday it would discontinue it remaining buyback programme, while Sydbank's board SYDB.CO decided not recommend a dividend payout.

Separately on Monday, Ringkjoebing Landbobank RILBA.CO suspended its remaining share buyback programme.

However, Denmark's biggest lender, Danske Bank DANSKE.CO has yet to announce whether it will skip dividend payments this year. Last week it said it would reassess its dividend proposal after having postponed its annual general meeting last month.

($1 = 6.7910 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)

