Danish banks can withstand severe, short economic downturn, stress test shows

A stress test showed that Danish banks are better capitalised than before the financial crisis and can withstand a severe, temporary economic downturn, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

"A stress test of the banking sector shows that the banks can withstand a severe, but temporary, economic downturn," the central bank said.

"Banks are better capitalised than before the financial crisis and can withstand losses at financial crisis levels or

higher," it said.

