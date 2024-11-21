Danimer Scientific price target lowered to $5.50 from $40 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to $5.50 from $40 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said going concern language was added to 10Q; if going concern appears in 10K we see risk of default on senior secured term loan.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DNMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.