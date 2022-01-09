Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) drops to US$758m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$47k

The recent 11% drop in Danimer Scientific, Inc.'s (NYSE:DNMR) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$101k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$14.16 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$54k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Danimer Scientific

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Phillip Calhoun bought US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$14.16 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Phillip Calhoun was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DNMR Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

Insider Ownership of Danimer Scientific

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Danimer Scientific insiders own about US$91m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Danimer Scientific Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Danimer Scientific insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Danimer Scientific and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Danimer Scientific and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

