Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 43%

Today is shaping up negative for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Shares are up 5.1% to US$5.13 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following this downgrade, Danimer Scientific's three analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$59m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 71% to US$1.04 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$104m and losses of US$1.03 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers. NYSE:DNMR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Danimer Scientific's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Danimer Scientific's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 11% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Danimer Scientific.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Danimer Scientific's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Danimer Scientific after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Danimer Scientific's business, like a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

