Danimer Scientific Inc - (DNMR) Price Target Decreased by 8.82% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Danimer Scientific Inc - (NYSE:DNMR) has been revised to 5.41 / share. This is an decrease of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 5.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danimer Scientific Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 9.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNMR is 0.03%, an increase of 19.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.60% to 40,864K shares. The put/call ratio of DNMR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teramo Advisors holds 3,565K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 2,550K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,014K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 38.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,928K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 88.24% over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Background Information

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

