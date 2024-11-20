Danimer Scientific downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert downgraded Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $4, down from $40.
