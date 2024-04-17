Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Price Target Decreased by 38.91% to 1.60

The average one-year price target for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) has been revised to 1.60 / share. This is an decrease of 38.91% from the prior estimate of 2.62 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.89% from the latest reported closing price of 0.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danimer Scientific. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNMR is 0.01%, a decrease of 55.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.09% to 36,514K shares. The put/call ratio of DNMR is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,920K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 2,735K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 55.49% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 2,542K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing an increase of 38.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 41.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,370K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 56.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,876K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNMR by 55.11% over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.