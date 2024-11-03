Danimer Scientific To Begin Trading On 1-for-40 Reverse Split-Adjusted Basis On Nov 13

(RTTNews) - Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of Danimer's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-40.

The company specified that the reverse stock split is expected to become effective on November 12, 2024, after close of trading on NYSE.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on November 13, 2024, under the existing trading symbol "DNMR" and new CUSIP number (236272 407).

The company believes the reverse stock slit will increase the price per share of the common stock and thus enable it to regain compliance with the minimum share price rule.

