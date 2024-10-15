News & Insights

Danimer Scientific Appoints Director Richard Altice As Interim CEO

October 15, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) announced Tuesday that Richard Altice, a current Danimer director and former President and Chief Executive Officer of NatureWorks, has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Altice succeeds Stephen Croskrey, who previously announced his intention to retire after more than eight years as CEO. In addition to his ongoing role as a director, Croskrey has agreed to serve as a Special Advisor until the end of the year to further support this transition. Richard Hendrix will continue to lead the Board as Chairman.

The Board has formed an Executive Committee charged with leading the search process for a permanent CEO. The Executive Committee has made significant progress on its search, which includes internal and external candidates.

In connection with today's announcement, Altice will replace Croskrey on the Executive Committee, which also includes directors Hendrix, John Amboian, and David Moody.

Altice has been a member of Danimer's board of directors since April 2024. He most recently retired from NatureWorks, where he was President and CEO for five years.

Prior to NatureWorks, Altice was the Senior Vice President and President of PolyOne's Designed Structures and Solutions, formerly knowns as Spartech. Altice led the turnaround of the business and subsequent divestiture to Arsenal Capital Partners in 2017.

Additionally, Altice was Vice President of Hexion's Global Specialty Epoxy resin business and was formerly the President of Solutia's, Technical Specialties division, responsible for the global rubber chemicals and specialty fluids businesses, including Therminol heat transfer fluid and Skydrol aviation hydraulic fluid.

