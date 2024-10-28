News & Insights

Danimer Scientific announces second circuit court affirms dismissal of lawsuit

October 28, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the 2023 Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York dismissing a previously disclosed putative class action complaint captioned In re Danimer Scientific, Inc. Securities Litigation. Subsequently, the plaintiffs in the three shareholder derivative cases that had been pending in state and federal courts in Delaware, which cases had been stayed pending the outcome of the Second Circuit case, dismissed their complaints.

Stocks mentioned

DNMR

